Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,001 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

