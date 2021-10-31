Revain Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $2.04 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00226211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

