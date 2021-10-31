Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $266,437.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

