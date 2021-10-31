Kwikswap Protocol Trading 32.1% Higher This Week (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,414.53 and $59,040.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWIKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.