Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $81,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

