Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $80,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $345.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.52. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

