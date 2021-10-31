Royal Bank of Canada Has $96.30 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $96,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $241.63. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

