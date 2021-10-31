Amundi Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 784,849 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,125,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.28% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

