Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Invitation Homes worth $198,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

