Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,996,522 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Amundi purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,996,522 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,094,000. Amundi owned about 0.48% of AngloGold Ashanti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

