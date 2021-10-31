CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $814,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

