Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,884 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $964,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,580,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,238,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.75 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

