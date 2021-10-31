Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $727,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

