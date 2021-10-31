50,000 Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Levere at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,897,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVRA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

