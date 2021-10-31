Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

