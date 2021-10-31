Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,715 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.02% of Docebo worth $39,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.69. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.