NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.05 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

