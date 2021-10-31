$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Element Solutions also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

