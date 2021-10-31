Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $87.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.