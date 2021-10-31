Royal Bank of Canada Has $99.97 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,760 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Rockwell Automation worth $99,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $760,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $319.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

