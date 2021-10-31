LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $5,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $4,691,000.

Shares of LDHAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

