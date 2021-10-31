Royal Bank of Canada Has $104.01 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $104,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NOBL stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

