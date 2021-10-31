Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Midwest worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M lifted its position in Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Midwest by 23.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Midwest by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWT. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

