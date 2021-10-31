Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

