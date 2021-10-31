Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,956 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.31% of Voya Financial worth $230,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

