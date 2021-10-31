Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCII. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.75 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.