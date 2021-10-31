iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

