KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.00.

KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $388.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

