Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target increased by Truist from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $183.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

