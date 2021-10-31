KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

