First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 51.8% in October

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FYX opened at $95.52 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

