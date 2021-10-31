Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.