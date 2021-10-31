Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Price Target at GBX 324.50

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IWG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IWG has a one year low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.79.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

