VIBE (VIBE) Trading 37% Higher This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. VIBE has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $137,853.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

VIBE alerts:

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

