Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $66,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

