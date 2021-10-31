Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 310.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,711.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,897.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,870.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.