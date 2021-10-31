Bank of America Corp DE Has $996.42 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,198,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $996,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

