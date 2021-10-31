Bank of America Corp DE Sells 187,390 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,001,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Novartis worth $821,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

