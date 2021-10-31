iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

