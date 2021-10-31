Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.31% of AON worth $706,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

