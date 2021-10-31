Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 5,533.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,875,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.