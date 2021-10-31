Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.89 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

