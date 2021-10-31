Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Cambium Networks worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

