Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.730-$2.770 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

