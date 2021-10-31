Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.
Shares of BCEI stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.