Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $344.71 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.71 and a 1-year high of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

