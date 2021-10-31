Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,453 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $89,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

