Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,882 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

CDE opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

