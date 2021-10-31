146,461 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.59. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

