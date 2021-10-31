Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $89.23 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

